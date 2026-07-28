FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst B. Sullivan anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $32.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chubb's current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $359.00 on Tuesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $336.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.52.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here