FY2028 Earnings Forecast for PKG Issued By Zacks Research

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for Packaging Corporation of America in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.08. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America's current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.5%

PKG opened at $219.49 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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