FY2028 EPS Estimates for Workday Decreased by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Workday's current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Workday's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.93.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

