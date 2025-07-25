Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Trading Down 7.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 1,982,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,613,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLXY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In other Galaxy Digital news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 353,956 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $6,406,603.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 198,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,392.80. This represents a 64.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $79,295,502.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,470.10. The trade was a 92.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock valued at $175,359,900 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at about $26,699,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

