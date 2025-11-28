Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Galiano Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Galiano Gold experienced an unusual surge in trading Friday with approximately 3.13 million shares changing hands (a 71% increase from the prior session); the stock last traded around $2.4350 (prior close $2.36).
  • HC Wainwright raised its price target to $3.20 and issued a Buy rating, and the stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $3.20 consensus target.
  • Institutional investors own roughly 66.8% of the company, with several funds recently adding or initiating positions; the company has a market cap of about $629 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Galiano Gold.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,129,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session's volume of 1,828,963 shares.The stock last traded at $2.4350 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAU

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Galiano Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Galiano Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galiano Gold wasn't on the list.

While Galiano Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2025. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The top three myths costing you right now…
The top three myths costing you right now…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines