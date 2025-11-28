Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,129,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session's volume of 1,828,963 shares.The stock last traded at $2.4350 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

