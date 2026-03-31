Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHS - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 181,818 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 26th total of 209,135 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

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Institutional Trading of Gamehaus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamehaus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Gamehaus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Gamehaus Price Performance

GMHS stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Gamehaus has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gamehaus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamehaus currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Gamehaus Company Profile

Gamehaus Holdings Inc is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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