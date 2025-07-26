Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.850-3.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 3,986,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,924. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.26% of the company's stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.30.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

