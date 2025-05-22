GAP (GAP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GAP opened at $27.55 on Thursday. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O'connell sold 80,029 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,628,590.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $168,701.50. The trade was a 90.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,347,595. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854. 30.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

