GAP (NYSE:GAP) Director Elisabeth Donohue Sells 3,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) Director Elisabeth Donohue sold 3,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,110. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get GAP alerts: Sign Up

GAP Stock Performance

GAP traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. 10,527,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,804. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. GAP's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. GAP's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GAP wasn't on the list.

While GAP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here