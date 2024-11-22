GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 35.67% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of GAP to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.30.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 35,376,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,390. GAP has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company's stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

