GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:GAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 2,795,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $606,396.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $53,575.56. This trade represents a 91.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $66,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth $295,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $7,207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

