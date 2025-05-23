Garett Macdonald Sells 500,000 Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE) Stock

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE - Get Free Report) Director Garett Macdonald sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

Shares of MAE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 455,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,274. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. Maritime Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.13.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

