Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 3,987 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp's holdings in Chevron were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

