Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $639,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company's stock worth $16,900,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 306.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 535.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company's stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $229.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.29. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.26 and a 52-week high of $230.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

