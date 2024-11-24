Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 118.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 145,887 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

