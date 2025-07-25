GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Stock Price Up 8.2% - Still a Buy?

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 102,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 876,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GCL Global to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

GCL Global Trading Up 8.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCL Global stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,000. GCL Global accounts for about 0.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company's stock.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market. Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

