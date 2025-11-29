GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Plans $0.12 Dividend

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.98 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

