GE Vernova FY2027 EPS Estimate Lifted by Erste Group Bank

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.51. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share.

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GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $866.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $828.51. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $464.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Article Title

GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Article Title

Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines about futures moving on geopolitical tensions and oil volatility may also be contributing to a risk-off tone, but they are not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Article Title

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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