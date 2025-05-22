GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $453.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $352.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.40. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $463.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

