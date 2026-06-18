GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 6.8%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,048.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova has a one year low of $479.04 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,015.25 and its 200 day moving average is $842.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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