GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $468.27 and last traded at $464.05. Approximately 1,355,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,327,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

