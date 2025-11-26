Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Up 1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GEA Group's stock was up about 1% mid-day, trading near €58.20–€58.25 on volume of ~279,706 shares, roughly 43% below its average daily volume.
  • The shares trade below both the 50‑day (€61.38) and 200‑day (€60.97) moving averages and the company has a market cap of $9.61 billion with a P/E of 24.55 and PEG of 1.71.
  • GEA designs and manufactures systems and components for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries across segments such as Separation & Flow, Liquid & Power, Food & Health, Farm, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
  • Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €58.25 and last traded at €58.20. Approximately 279,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Right Now?

Before you consider GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
My No. 1 money move as AI bubble fears spiral (Black Friday savings inside)
My No. 1 money move as AI bubble fears spiral (Black Friday savings inside)
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines