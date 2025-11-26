GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Up 1% - Here's Why

Get G1A alerts: Sign Up

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:G1A Get Free Report )'s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €58.25 and last traded at €58.20. Approximately 279,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

