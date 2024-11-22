Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 6178889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.55 ($0.12).

Gemfields Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market cap of £107.64 million, a PE ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.11.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

