General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. TD Securities upped their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 198.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GD opened at $274.93 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. General Dynamics's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

