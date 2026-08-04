General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) EVP Sells 43,180 Shares

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.04, for a total value of $16,323,767.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,923,716.68. This represents a 49.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.07. 1,502,489 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $306.77 and a 52-week high of $400.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its 200 day moving average is $353.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $3,159,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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