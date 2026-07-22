General Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 42,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 20,622 call options.

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General Motors Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of GM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 5,436,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,035. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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