Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 5.2% - What's Next?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,675,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,560,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

