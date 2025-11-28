Gentex Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Gentex Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 1,084,167 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,220. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Gentex has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

