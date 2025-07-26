Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,613 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,403 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gentherm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

