Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.52 and traded as low as $27.03. Gentherm shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 295,539 shares trading hands.

Get Gentherm alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $38.00 target price on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gentherm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $382.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $371.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,968 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,287 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 31,933 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gentherm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentherm wasn't on the list.

While Gentherm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here