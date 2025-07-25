Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 5.5% - Time to Buy?

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 103,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,134,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 7.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,347 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 172,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,220,342 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 582,147 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

