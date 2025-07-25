Free Trial
Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Geodrill logo with Basic Materials background

Key Points

  • Geodrill Limited's shares reached a new 52-week high, trading at C$3.85, with a notable trading volume of 21,447 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of C$127.94 million and a relatively low P/E ratio of 15.33, indicating potential for investment interest.
  • Insider activity shows significant selling, with 1,456,300 shares sold in the last ninety days, suggesting some confidence shift among insiders.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Geodrill.
Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 21447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$127.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19.

Insider Activity

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,456,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,836. Insiders own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

