Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of Geodrill Limited ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 21447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$127.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19.

Insider Activity

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,456,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,836. Insiders own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

