Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.43. Geron shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 16,679,509 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GERN

Geron Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,771,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,660,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,072,000 after buying an additional 1,237,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,867,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 248,508 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Geron by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 23,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,523,000 after buying an additional 1,769,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Geron by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 17,659,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 5,060,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company's stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation NASDAQ: GERN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company's research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

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