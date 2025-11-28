Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 3.9% - What's Next?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.5190. Approximately 658,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,054,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Getty Images from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Images from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Getty Images from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1.85 price objective (down from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $634.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $240.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Getty Images's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $66,888.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,530,874.08. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,470,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $7,878,981.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,641,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,355,853.15. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,752,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Getty Images by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

