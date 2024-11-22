GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$64.63 and last traded at C$64.63, with a volume of 6080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.93.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.62.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6870788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental's payout ratio is -3.90%.

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 600,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.39, for a total transaction of C$32,036,634.00. Also, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total transaction of C$424,232.38. Insiders sold a total of 687,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,805,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company's stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

