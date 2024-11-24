Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,992 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,645,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $120,517,000 after acquiring an additional 154,217 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,946,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here