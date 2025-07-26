Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 900,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 352,477 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

