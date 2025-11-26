Glenn Nussdorf Sells 100,000 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,965,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,836,255.94. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Organogenesis alerts: Sign Up

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 1,027,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Organogenesis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organogenesis wasn't on the list.

While Organogenesis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here