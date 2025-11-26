Glenn Nussdorf Sells 187,957 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 187,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $994,292.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,765,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,976.39. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Organogenesis alerts: Sign Up

Organogenesis Trading Up 2.7%

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,027,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $687.85 million, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Organogenesis

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Organogenesis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organogenesis wasn't on the list.

While Organogenesis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here