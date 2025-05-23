Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Shares Up 12.5% - Still a Buy?

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO - Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 808,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,356,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Get Global Atomic alerts: Sign Up

Global Atomic Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$293.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.37.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Atomic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Atomic wasn't on the list.

While Global Atomic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here