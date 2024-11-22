Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 130,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session's volume of 34,833 shares.The stock last traded at $5.93 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Get Global Blue Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company's stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Blue Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Blue Group wasn't on the list.

While Global Blue Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here