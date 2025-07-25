Free Trial
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

July 26, 2025
Global Blue Group logo with Business Services background

Key Points

  • Global Blue Group's shares experienced a 69% increase in trading volume, with approximately 58,313 shares traded compared to 34,473 the previous session.
  • The stock price was down 0.1% and closed at $7.39, slightly below its 50-day moving average of $7.43.
  • In its latest earnings report, Global Blue Group reported $0.06 EPS, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.04, with a net margin of 16.56% and revenue of $137.18 million.
  • Hedge funds own 89.66% of the stock, with several institutions recently increasing their holdings in the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session's volume of 34,473 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.38.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.1%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.20%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,072,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,703,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,081,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

