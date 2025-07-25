Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session's volume of 34,473 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.38.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.1%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.20%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,072,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,703,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,081,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

