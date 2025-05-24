Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.03. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,830,491.46. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

