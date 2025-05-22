Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $190.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,220,085 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $73,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,750 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,769 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Ship Lease, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Ship Lease wasn't on the list.

While Global Ship Lease currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here