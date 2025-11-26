Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Global Water Resources logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Global Water Resources declared a monthly dividend of $0.0253 per share, with shareholders of record on Dec. 16 and payment on Dec. 30, implying an annualized yield of about 3.6%.
  • Dividend sustainability is a concern: the company has a reported payout ratio of 107.1%, and analysts expect ~$0.30 EPS next year—roughly matching the annualized dividend—meaning earnings may not cover the payout and the firm is relying on its balance sheet.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 59,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.07. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.20 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Water Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRS

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Global Water Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Global Water Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Water Resources wasn't on the list.

While Global Water Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines