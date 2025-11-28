GlobalData (LON:DATA) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GlobalData (LON:DATA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 to GBX 170 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DATA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 245 price target on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalData currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

Get GlobalData alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalData

GlobalData Stock Performance

LON:DATA remained flat at GBX 117.50 on Friday. 1,384,555 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £838.34 million, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData has a 52-week low of GBX 96.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 214. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.95.

Insider Transactions at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley bought 23,961 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £29,951.25. Also, insider Peter Harkness sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £26,700. Insiders sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock worth $3,004,095,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.44% of the company's stock.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world's largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers. One Platform Model GlobalData's One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GlobalData, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GlobalData wasn't on the list.

While GlobalData currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here