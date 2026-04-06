Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at TD Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock's current price.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "hold" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.25.

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Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. 278,577 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,628. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Globant has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $142.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. The business had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 618,600.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 167,022 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,595 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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