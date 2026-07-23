GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.2946 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GoDaddy Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:GDDY opened at $89.30 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $169.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $30,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $501,390.72. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $48,704.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,796,750.70. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,751 shares of company stock worth $1,480,228. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GoDaddy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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