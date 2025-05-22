goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$211.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSY. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$199.00 to C$192.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised goeasy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$147.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$134.01 and a 12 month high of C$206.02.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from goeasy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

