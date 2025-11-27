Free Trial
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 0.4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares up 0.4%: GoGold traded as high as C$2.45 and last at C$2.42 on 748,007 shares (about 20% below average), with a 50‑day moving average of C$2.59 and 200‑day of C$2.33.
  • Insider selling: Insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares at an average of C$2.60 on Sept. 26, and insiders have sold 748,000 shares worth roughly $1.97M in the past 90 days while owning 6.41% of the company.
  • Company profile: GoGold is a Canadian precious‑metals producer with a market cap of C$916M and a P/E of 69.14, with most revenue from its Mexico projects (Parral and Los Ricos).
GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. 748,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 929,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of C$916.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 773,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company's stock.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

