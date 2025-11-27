GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 0.4% - Time to Buy?

Get GoGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

GoGold Resources Inc. ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. 748,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 929,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a market cap of C$916.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33.

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 773,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company's stock.

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

